Age 63, of Gary, Indiana passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 He was born to William and Dorothy Jean Carter January 23, 1957. Johnny confessed his belief in Christ at an early age and was Baptized at Van Buren Missionary Baptist Church in the early 60's by Rev. JJ Overstreet and just like Johnny C. he was Baptized a second time at Clark Road Missionary Baptist Church under Rev. Dr. Pharis D Evans. He attended Gary's Ivy Tech Campus where he received his GED, and numerous Certificates in the Culinary Arts of food preparation, cooking and nutrition. Johnny C. honed his skills cooking at South Shore Health and Rehabilitation Center, Methodist Hospital, Edgewater Behavioral Health Services, many other Nursing Facilities and Restaurants his last being "Phenomenal Rib's" in the City of Gary. Johnny C. is preceded by both parents, William and Dorothy J. Carter; and brother, William "Byrd" Carter; He is survived by brothers, Shorobbie "Robbie" Carter, Morris (Brenda) Carter, and Ronald "Ron" Carter; sister, April Carter; nieces, Kandice Nickson and Sharniece Crump; nephews, Montelle Taylor, Ron Carter, Jr, William and Jordan Carter, and Kevin Crump. Due to the nature of the Pandemic, and the fact that Johnny C. was so well loved; a private service has been scheduled Monday, May 11, 2020 at 11:00am at Manuel Parlor of Peace, 421 West 5th Avenue, Gary, IN. 46402. Unfortunately, the State's protocol for funeral services and interment at this time prohibits more than (10) people in actual attendance. Therefore, we will be planning a memorial for Johnny C. sometime in the near future when gathering restrictions are lifted and such gatherings are safe. Going forward, if you are so inclined to send flowers or make other contributions, please consider doing what the Carter family is doing in the name of Johnny C., that is to say we are donating to Methodist Hospital Northlake's Campus' Charitable Fund Covid-19 Response Fund to purchase PPE for the hospital staff during this pandemic. The following is the link where you can give a gift online:
https://www.methodisthospitals.org/foundation/covid-19-response-fund/. (all lower case)
Published in Post-Tribune on May 8, 2020.