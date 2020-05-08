Johnny J. Carter
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Johnny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 63, of Gary, Indiana passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 He was born to William and Dorothy Jean Carter January 23, 1957. Johnny confessed his belief in Christ at an early age and was Baptized at Van Buren Missionary Baptist Church in the early 60's by Rev. JJ Overstreet and just like Johnny C. he was Baptized a second time at Clark Road Missionary Baptist Church under Rev. Dr. Pharis D Evans. He attended Gary's Ivy Tech Campus where he received his GED, and numerous Certificates in the Culinary Arts of food preparation, cooking and nutrition. Johnny C. honed his skills cooking at South Shore Health and Rehabilitation Center, Methodist Hospital, Edgewater Behavioral Health Services, many other Nursing Facilities and Restaurants his last being "Phenomenal Rib's" in the City of Gary. Johnny C. is preceded by both parents, William and Dorothy J. Carter; and brother, William "Byrd" Carter; He is survived by brothers, Shorobbie "Robbie" Carter, Morris (Brenda) Carter, and Ronald "Ron" Carter; sister, April Carter; nieces, Kandice Nickson and Sharniece Crump; nephews, Montelle Taylor, Ron Carter, Jr, William and Jordan Carter, and Kevin Crump. Due to the nature of the Pandemic, and the fact that Johnny C. was so well loved; a private service has been scheduled Monday, May 11, 2020 at 11:00am at Manuel Parlor of Peace, 421 West 5th Avenue, Gary, IN. 46402. Unfortunately, the State's protocol for funeral services and interment at this time prohibits more than (10) people in actual attendance. Therefore, we will be planning a memorial for Johnny C. sometime in the near future when gathering restrictions are lifted and such gatherings are safe. Going forward, if you are so inclined to send flowers or make other contributions, please consider doing what the Carter family is doing in the name of Johnny C., that is to say we are donating to Methodist Hospital Northlake's Campus' Charitable Fund Covid-19 Response Fund to purchase PPE for the hospital staff during this pandemic. The following is the link where you can give a gift online:

https://www.methodisthospitals.org/foundation/covid-19-response-fund/. (all lower case)


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
MAY
11
Service
11:00 AM
Manuel Parlor of Peace
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
May 9, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Pat P
Friend
May 8, 2020
Rih u were a beautiful person inside and out gone but never forgotten...
LaTonya Hunter
Friend
May 8, 2020
Thank you for being a caring friend
Susan Clay
May 8, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Davella Hollis
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved