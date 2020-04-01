|
age 52 formerly of Gary, IN. departed this life at Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis, IN Tuesday March 24, 2020. He was a member of St. James M. B. Church. John graduated from Lew Wallace High School Class of 1985. He soon entered into the military service with the U.S. Army and earned an honorable discharge. John moved to Indianapolis, Indiana where he met and married his wife Anitrice Cook May 07, 2005. He earned an Associates Degree from the Chef's Academy of Indianapolis. He was employed by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Richard L. Roudebush Medical Center. John was a Master Mason at Meridian Lodge #33 Indianapolis, IN. Preceded in death by maternal grandparents Richard (Jean) and Etheleen Jones, paternal grandparents Clinton and Ledresser Dubose. Johnny affectionately called John John by his family, leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife Anitrice DuBose, parents Johnnie and Ethel DuBose, sister Rosalyn (Jason) McChristian, brother Dujuan DuBose an a host of aunts and uncles, other relatives and friends. Viewing Saturday April 4, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. with funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at St James Baptist Church 1333 West 25th Avenue Gary, Indiana. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 1, 2020