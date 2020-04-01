Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St James Baptist Church
1333 West 15th
Gary, IN
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St James Baptist Church
1333 West 15th
Gary, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnny Dubose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnny Lee Dubose

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Johnny Lee Dubose Obituary
age 52 formerly of Gary, IN. departed this life at Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis, IN Tuesday March 24, 2020. He was a member of St. James M. B. Church. John graduated from Lew Wallace High School Class of 1985. He soon entered into the military service with the U.S. Army and earned an honorable discharge. John moved to Indianapolis, Indiana where he met and married his wife Anitrice Cook May 07, 2005. He earned an Associates Degree from the Chef's Academy of Indianapolis. He was employed by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Richard L. Roudebush Medical Center. John was a Master Mason at Meridian Lodge #33 Indianapolis, IN. Preceded in death by maternal grandparents Richard (Jean) and Etheleen Jones, paternal grandparents Clinton and Ledresser Dubose. Johnny affectionately called John John by his family, leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife Anitrice DuBose, parents Johnnie and Ethel DuBose, sister Rosalyn (Jason) McChristian, brother Dujuan DuBose an a host of aunts and uncles, other relatives and friends. Viewing Saturday April 4, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. with funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at St James Baptist Church 1333 West 25th Avenue Gary, Indiana. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -