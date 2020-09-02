1/1
Jon Farryce Upshaw
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jon Farryce Upshaw, 61 of LaPorte, Indiana born January 26, 1959 to Hutchen Upshaw (preceded in death) and Rose Fryer was called home on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Jon was a graduate of Horace Mann High School in 1977 and continued his education at Southern University in Baton Rouge, LA where he received a BA in Education and Masters Degree in Business. He was previously employed with Gary Community School Corporation and presently employed with Laborers Union Local #81.

He leaves behind to carry out his memory a loving Wife Sheryl, Mother Rose Fryar, two Sisters Christine Irealand and Yonetta Irealand (preceded in death); two Nieces Gervae Jackson and A'Loura Ireland. Great Nieces Tiyonia, Ayonia, Ashanti, Courtney. Grandson Christian his best friend. Special son Nathan, special friends; Briean Wilson, Curtis Ward, Ed Woods, Gerald Steele, Kathy Alexandria and a host of loving family and friends. Memorial Service 11:00am until 2:00pm Septemebr 5, 2020 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church 123 Helen Street Michigan City, Indiana


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Memorial service
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved