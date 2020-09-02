Jon Farryce Upshaw, 61 of LaPorte, Indiana born January 26, 1959 to Hutchen Upshaw (preceded in death) and Rose Fryer was called home on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Jon was a graduate of Horace Mann High School in 1977 and continued his education at Southern University in Baton Rouge, LA where he received a BA in Education and Masters Degree in Business. He was previously employed with Gary Community School Corporation and presently employed with Laborers Union Local #81.



He leaves behind to carry out his memory a loving Wife Sheryl, Mother Rose Fryar, two Sisters Christine Irealand and Yonetta Irealand (preceded in death); two Nieces Gervae Jackson and A'Loura Ireland. Great Nieces Tiyonia, Ayonia, Ashanti, Courtney. Grandson Christian his best friend. Special son Nathan, special friends; Briean Wilson, Curtis Ward, Ed Woods, Gerald Steele, Kathy Alexandria and a host of loving family and friends. Memorial Service 11:00am until 2:00pm Septemebr 5, 2020 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church 123 Helen Street Michigan City, Indiana





