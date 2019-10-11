|
Jonas Derrico Smith, Jr. age 17 of Merrillville, IN passed away Thursday October 3,2019. He was currently a Junior at Merrillville High School. He also attended the youth manhood mentoring program at Faith Temple of Christ in Merrillville, Indiana. Jonas was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joann and Heathcliff Anderson Sr. and his Aunt Tracey Anderson. Jonas Jr. leaves to cherish his memories Mother Cynthia Anderson, Father Jonas Derrico Smith Sr; 5 sisters, Keirra Anderson, Dionna Anderson, Johniece Smith, Alexys Smith and Ja'ia Smith and one brother Alan Smith. Niece, Aubrey Anderson. Uncles, David (Voryia) Anderson, Michael (Latoya) Anderson and Heathcliff (Anjamin) Anderson Jr. Aunt, Katherine (Richard) Watts. Grandmother, Joanna Smith and a host of cousins, family and friends. Visitation Saturday October 12,2019 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Faith Temple Of Christ Church 7601 Whitcomb St. Merrillvile, IN. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 11, 2019