|
|
Jonathan Steven Moorehead, age 35, of Lafayette, Indiana, at rest; Jonathan attended the Gary Community Schools and graduated from West Side High School, Class of 2002. He matriculated at Indiana University- Northwest and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Public Affairs. He was baptized at an early age and became a faithful member of St. Timothy Community Church where he served in the Music Department, Men's Fellowship and July Birthday Group. Jonathan became an Eagle Scout in 2001. Jonathan was a well-known disc jockey in Indiana and the greater Chicago area. Jonathan departed this life on March 11, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memories: devoted and loving mother, Shirley Stallworth Moorehead; loving daughter, Jada Faye Moorehead; brother, Kevin Moorehead. He was preceded in death by his father, John Moorehead. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. - 11:00a.m. with family hour from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. All services at St. Timothy Community Church, 1600 West 25th Avenue, Gary, Indiana; Internment at Evergreen Memorial Park; Rev. Dr. Rameen M. Jackson officiating.
Published in the Post Tribune from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020