Jordan Anthony Mitchell (BIG GUWOP) age 19 of Gary, In was called home to our Lord on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Born June 26, 1999 to Christina and Samuel Mitchell Jr. Jordan, to all who knew him, was a unique and caring individual who touched the lives of all who knew him. Jordan was totally dedicated to his family, but he shared a special place in his heart for his nephews. Jordan graduated with high honors from Thea Bowman Leadership Academy. He attended Indiana State University where he was pursuing a civil engineering degree. Jordan had a passion for football, growing up he played for the Hessville Vipers. Later on he became a member of TBLA Eagles. Jordan devoted his life to always being there for his family and friends for whatever they needed. Jordan is survived by his mother Christina Mitchell and father Samuel Mitchell Jr. His four brothers Joshua, Jacob, Jonathan, and James Mitchell. Grandparents, aunts, uncles, and nephews. As well as a host of friends who loved him. Visitation Friday June 28, 2019 from 12:00 p.m-7:00 p.m at Powell & Coleman Funeral Home 3200 West 15th Ave Gary, In. Funeral Saturday June 29, 2019 10:00 a.m. at Tree Of Life M.B. Church 2323 W. 11th Ave Gary, In. Rev. Dr. Eric Boone officiating.