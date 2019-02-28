Jose Almodovar, age 51, was born on June 1, 1967 and transitioned this life on Monday, February 25, 2019. He was the oldest of six sons born to Ms. Felicita Almodovar and the late Efrain Almodovar in Fajardo, Puerto Rico. Jose attended Horace Mann High School. He enjoyed bowling, washing cars, and Indy 500.He was preceded in death by his father, Efrain Almodovar and brother, Alberto "Tito" Almodovar. Those left to cherish fond memories of him are his loving and devoted Mother; Felicita Almodovar of Lake Station, IN, Son; Darius of Portage, IN, Step-Son; Jordan of Merrillville, IN, one granddaughter, Brothers; George (Angie) Almodovar of Gary, IN, Iván Almodovar of Gary, IN, Oscar (Ebony) Almodovar of Indianapolis, IN, and Eli (Nichol) Almodovar of Portage, IN, 8 nieces, 3 nephews, and a host of family and friends.Visitation will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. with funeral services immediately following. All services will be held at Latin Pentecostal Church-God, 3950 Marquette Rd, Lake Station, IN 46405. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery Griffith,In. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home. Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary