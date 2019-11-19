Home

Jose Del Valle Obituary
Jose "Cheo" Del Valle, age 72, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019. He was born on December 6, 1946 to José Dolores Del Valle & Luz Celina Soledad in Arecibo, PR. Jose proudly served the United States Army, for 5 years. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and a man of God. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 yrs., Annie (Pargas) Del Valle; two children, Erick (Pricilla) Del Valle, Patty (James) Lenburg; four grandchildren, Nahtasha, Enrique, Hanna and Dylan; brother, Mario Del Valle; many other loving family members and friends. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, November 20th, 7:00 pm, and Thursday, November 21st,2019 10:00 a.m am, with Rev. Herman Peréz at Latin Pentecostal Church of God 3950 Marquette Rd. Lake Station, IN. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Portage, IN. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 19, 2019
