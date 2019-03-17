Home

Joseph A. Llano Obituary
Joseph A. Llano, age 59, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Renee L. Llano (Payne); sons: Joseph J. (Aubrey) Llano and Anthony A. Llano; stepson, David Galovic; grandchildren: Riggs, Grayson and Ruby; siblings: Darrio (Benita) Llano, Angeline Santos and Malia Martin. Preceded in death by his parents: Jose and Alice Llano and sister, Phyllis. Joseph was an avid fisherman who loved go-carting, hot rods and most of all spending time with his grandchildren. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Funeral arrangements entrusted with Rendina Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019
