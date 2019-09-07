Home

Rendina Funeral Home
5100 Cleveland St
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 980-1141
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Rendina Funeral Home
5100 Cleveland St
Gary, IN 46408
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Rendina Funeral Home
5100 Cleveland St
Gary, IN 46408
Joseph Carl Piazza
Joseph Carl Piazza, age 65, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. He was a long-time resident of Portage, and was also a member of the Carpenter's Local 1005 in Merrillville.

He is survived by four daughters: Michelle, Patti, Cindy and Kimberly - all of Colorado; and brothers: Doug, Chris (Cathy), and Tim (Angela).

He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph M. and Dorothy Piazza.

Joe will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held at Rendina Funeral Home, 5100 Cleveland Street, Gary on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 3:00 PM. Friends and family are invited to visit from 2:00 until time of service. For information, call 219-980-1141.
Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 7, 2019
