Joseph Collyear "Big Joe" was born on March 21, 1948 to Thelma Trice Hunt in Gary, Indiana. Joseph gave his life to Christ at an early age. He was a member of Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church in Gary, Indiana. Joseph attended Roosevelt High School Class of 1968. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He was employed by US Steel for over 34 years. Joseph continued working as a school bus driver at Illinois Central Bus Company for more than 10 years, where he later retired from. He was preceded in death by his mother Thelma Trice Hunt (Tommie Hunt) and his wife Ardelia Collyear. He leaves to cherish his loving children Lamonte Collyear of Tucson, AZ; Tara Collyear of Indianapolis, IN; Tasima Collyear-Bell of Dallas, TX; and Von Collyear of Indianapolis, IN; devoted siblings Louis (Geraldine) Wilson; Hubert (Gloria) Hartville, Herbert (Barbara) Hartville, Felicia Trice and Lamont Trice, step-children, 8 grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and special friend Pam Wise. Visitation Friday October 23, 2020 from 12 noon – 8:00p.m. Funeral service Saturday October 24, 2020 at 11:00a.m. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.



Published in Post-Tribune on Oct. 24, 2020.
October 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Gloria Lackland
Friend
