Joseph DeWayne Taylor age 48 was born to Lawrence Taylor and Mary Anderson on March 4, 1971. He made his transition on Thursday October 17, 2019 after a long terminal illness. He attended and graduated from the Hammond School System. Wayne is preceded in death by his father Lawrence Taylor, sisters Tomorra "Precious Taylor and X-Ann Bellamy, maternal grandparent Johnnie Anderson-Devine and Joseph Anderson. He leaves to cherish his fond memories his fiancé' Linda Baity , children Courtney Baity, Wayne Taylor Jr., Lo-Key Wayne Taylor, Iadore Taylor; mother Mary Mann ; 4 sisters ; 2 brothers ; 1 uncle; 2 aunts and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. Memorial Service Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at St. John Spiritual Church 3125 West 45th Avenue Gary, Indiana.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 22, 2019