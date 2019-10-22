Home

Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Joseph DeWayne Taylor

Joseph DeWayne Taylor Obituary
Joseph DeWayne Taylor age 48 was born to Lawrence Taylor and Mary Anderson on March 4, 1971. He made his transition on Thursday October 17, 2019 after a long terminal illness. He attended and graduated from the Hammond School System. Wayne is preceded in death by his father Lawrence Taylor, sisters Tomorra "Precious Taylor and X-Ann Bellamy, maternal grandparent Johnnie Anderson-Devine and Joseph Anderson. He leaves to cherish his fond memories his fiancé' Linda Baity , children Courtney Baity, Wayne Taylor Jr., Lo-Key Wayne Taylor, Iadore Taylor; mother Mary Mann ; 4 sisters ; 2 brothers ; 1 uncle; 2 aunts and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. Memorial Service Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at St. John Spiritual Church 3125 West 45th Avenue Gary, Indiana.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 22, 2019
