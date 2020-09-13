Joseph E. Davis, 67 years old, made his transition from this earthly realm on Monday, September 7, 2020. He accepted Christ at an early age. He attended the Gary Community Schools and graduated from Theodore Roosevelt High School in 1971. He started working at United States Steel Mill right after graduating high school. He also had many trades including doing security and janitorial services. He joined the United States Army and served from 1986 to 1994. He is preceded in death by his parents William and Vernice Davis, sisters Jennie L. Simpson and Ledonna D. Davis. He leaves to cherish his memory Jean Renee Davis of New Hope, MN, three children, Eric (Teresa) Davis of Ellendale, MN, Tekisha Davis of Superior, WI, and Maurice (Marvel) Davis of Minneapolis, MN, six grandchildren, Desirae, Niariah, Jonte'Vea, Tiariah, Dontree' and Maurice Jr, two brothers, Bobby Davis, Raymond Davis, two sisters, Joella Davis and Rosie (Anthony) Shivers all of Gary, IN, special friend, Jackie Rogers, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. All Services Monday, September 14, 2020. Visitation 9:30 a.m.– 11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. at Prince of Peace COGIC 3946 Georgia St. Gary, IN. Due to COVID-19 please social distance and wear masks. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.





