Joseph F. Sabocik, age 87, of Hobart and formerly of Portage, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at Nativity of Our Savior Church, 2949 Willowcreek Road, Portage, with visitation at the church prior to the Mass from 9:30-10:00 a.m., Rev. Kevin McCarthy officiating. Friends are invited to meet with his family on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, from 2-8:00 p.m. at Burns Funeral Home, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Interment at Calvary Cemetery. Please refer to Burns Funeral Home website for full obituary. www.burnsfuneral.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019