Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Deliverance Temple
3476 Virginia Street
Joseph H. Wagner Jr. Obituary
Wagner, Jr. Joseph H. 43 was born Dec. 27, 1975 in Gary, IN. A loving son, father and grandfather departed this life on Friday August 23, 2019. He was a graduate of Roosevelt High School 1994. He later pursued a career in Welding at Ivy Tech College. Joseph was the "Master Griller" he loved to cook and serve others. He leaves to celebrate his life parents Chrystal Lewis and Joseph H. Wagner Sr., loving daughters LaKiah, Sumyia, Briany, Grandson Ayden Carter, sister Davita Valencia, 7 Aunts, 2 Uncles, a host of cousins and special friends who all loved him. Visitation Thursday September 5, 2019 at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home, 3200 W. 15th Avenue Gary, IN 1:00-8:00p.m. with family hour from 7:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held Friday September 6, 2019 at Deliverance Temple 3476 Virginia Street at 11:00 a.m. Bishop E. B. Warren, officiant. Interment- Fern Oaks Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 4, 2019
