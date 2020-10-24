1/1
Joseph Herman Stone
1971 - 2020

Joseph "Herman" Stone, age 49, of Lake Station, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 after a long illness. He was born in Valparaiso, Indiana on January 15, 1971 to the late Walter and Ferry (nee Bolles) Stone. Herman was a loving father to his children, Abigale and Blake Baxter.

He is survived by his siblings, Raymond (Ann) Stone, Betty Metz, Walter Stone, Timothy Stone; and many nieces and nephews.

Herman was a veteran of The United States Army and later worked as a Union Steward.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Collette Stone, Cynthia Watts; and his parents.

A funeral service will be held Monday, October 26, 2020 at 1:00 pm with Deacon Dennis Guernsey officiating at Rees Funeral Home, Brady Chapel, 3781 Central Ave. Lake Station, IN 46405. Visitation will take place prior to the service from 12-1 pm. A burial of Herman's cremains will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Portage at a later date. For more information, please call 219-962-1606. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Post-Tribune on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Brady Chapel - Lake Station
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Brady Chapel - Lake Station
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rees Funeral Home, Brady Chapel - Lake Station
3781 Central Ave.
Lake Station, IN 46405
(219) 962-1606
