Joseph May "The Peanut Man", age 89 passed away January 17, 2020. He was the oldest of eight boys to the late Louise Williamson May and Louis May Sr. Joseph confessed his life to Christ at any early age and baptized at Van Buren Baptist Church. He then became a member of Miracle Temple C.O.G.I.C in 1975 and later a member of Bethlehem Healing in 2009. Joseph graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1952. He also enlisted into the Army Reserved where he received an honorable discharge in 1954 out of Fort Sheridan, Illinois. He was a retiree from USS Steel Mill. Joseph was infamous for his peanut sells on the corner of 25th and Grant Street where he gained the name "Joe May's The Peanut Man" and received the street sign in his honor. He had many talents with spinning tops where he was featured on the BOZO Show. He also traveled with the Harlem Globe Trotters featuring his acts with the tops, balancing of chairs and saws. He is proceeded in death by wife Jearlean May, daughter Yustachia Jo May, four brothers John, Louis, Raymond and James May. He leaves to cherish his loving memory to 2 sons; Jeffery and Dushawn (Deidre) May of Gary, IN, 2 daughters; Tanisha May of Indianapolis, IN and TaCarra Jo May of Mesa, AZ, 2 granddaughters; Shun'Tryce L. English of Lafayette, Indiana and Tiyanna Farmer of Merrillville, IN, 2 grandsons; Ty'len and Jai'Lyn Boose of Merrillville, IN, 3 brothers; Lonnell (Alicia) May of Mishawaka, IN, Curtis (Bianca) May of Three Rivers, MI, Floyd (Ernestine) May of Atlanta, GA., and a Honorary brother/best friend Willie Heard of Gary, IN and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Services will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Zion Progressive Cathedral International, 1169 Connecticut St., Gary, Indiana 46407 with Bishop Norman J. Hairston officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Manuel Memorial "Parlor of Peace" Funeral Home. 421 W. 5th Avenue Gary, IN (219)888-9933.
Published in the Post Tribune from Jan. 26 to Jan. 29, 2020