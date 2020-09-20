Joseph N. Novotny, age 89, died at Medical City Plano, in Plano, Texas on September 2, 2020.



Born March 19, 1931 in Gary, Indiana, he lived with his son and daughter-in-law in Plano, Texas, previously living for 80 years in Hobart and Gary, Indiana. Joe was a proud U.S. Marine serving during the Korean Conflict and was awarded the Purple Heart for his service. After an honorable discharge, he joined the Lake County Sheriff's Department prior to joining the Gary Police Department, serving 21 years and retiring as a Lieutenant in 1977. He was appointed by President Jimmy Carter to serve as U.S. Federal Marshal for the Northern District of Indiana from 1977-1981. He then concluded his law enforcement career, serving over 10 years, as a V.P of Security for Chase Bank in Merrillville, Indiana.



Throughout his life, Joe was very active coaching his children in Little League and Bitty Basketball and supporting his 3 children at Andrean High School. He was also very active during his law enforcement career with the Fraternal Order of Police, serving numerous positions at the local, state and national levels. Joe and his wife, Verlin, were active with the Hobart BOE (Elks), serving as the Exalted Ruler several times. Joe was a devout Catholic, belonging to many parishes in the Gary Diocese and an active member of the Knights of Columbus. He then joined and attended St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Plano for over 8 years. He was also a member of the Gary/Hobart V.F.W.



Joe is survived by his sons Joseph, Jr. (Faith) of Plano, Texas and Thomas (Nancy) of Denver, Colorado, his 5 grandsons Justin Sonnicksen, Jared Sonnicksen, Matt Sonnicksen, Joseph "Trey" Novotny III and Carson Novotny. He also had 9 great-grandchildren, Samuel, Carter, Jackson Julius, Oskar, Sophia, Sophie, Mik and Olivia. Joe loved all his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was very active in their lives. He is also survived by his brother John "Butch" Novotny of Valparaiso, Indiana, his sister Linda (Tim) Fitzgerald of Valparaiso, Indiana, his beloved aunt Betty "Toots" (Dan) Heintz of Boise, Idaho, Godson/1st cousin Darryl Heintz of California, Goddaughter Andrea Novotny of Indiana, numerous 1st cousins and cousins, nieces and nephews. Joe was preceded in death by his beloved wife of over 50 years, Verlin (nee Culpepper), daughter Brooksine (Rocky) Schiralli and his parents John and Elizabeth "Libby" Novotny.



Joe will be interred with his beloved wife and daughter. Interment and Memorial will be at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, Indiana at a later date.





