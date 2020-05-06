Joseph Powell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
affectionately known as "J.P." transitioned April 14, 2020. Formerly of Texas, Louisiana, and more recently a resident of Miller Merry Manor in Hobart, Indiana. He was a member of the United States Army Reserve. J.P. was funny, loving, loyal, loved animals, and loved to sing and dance. He was well respected and adored by many that knew him. He is preceded in death by parents, Joseph Sr. & Willie B.; grandmother, Lula Davis, and daughter, Sherry Ann Powell. Survived by siblings: Leora Sanders, Marshall Randolph, Edith (William) Richardson; children: Jackie Denise Hensen, Carla Brown, Pamela Powell, Toni Powell; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, former spouses Alabene & Velma, and extended family members. Memorial Service: Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 11am at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, view service live via Guy & Allen Directors, Inc. Facebook page.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
9
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved