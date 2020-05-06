affectionately known as "J.P." transitioned April 14, 2020. Formerly of Texas, Louisiana, and more recently a resident of Miller Merry Manor in Hobart, Indiana. He was a member of the United States Army Reserve. J.P. was funny, loving, loyal, loved animals, and loved to sing and dance. He was well respected and adored by many that knew him. He is preceded in death by parents, Joseph Sr. & Willie B.; grandmother, Lula Davis, and daughter, Sherry Ann Powell. Survived by siblings: Leora Sanders, Marshall Randolph, Edith (William) Richardson; children: Jackie Denise Hensen, Carla Brown, Pamela Powell, Toni Powell; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, former spouses Alabene & Velma, and extended family members. Memorial Service: Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 11am at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, view service live via Guy & Allen Directors, Inc. Facebook page.







