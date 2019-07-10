|
age 53 was born on October 23, 1965 in Gary, Indiana to Joshua and Karmon Jane Posey. He graduated from West Side High School in 1984. He served in the United States Marines for six years as a Marine Security Guard. He retired from Yellow Freight in 2017. Joseph was a loving and dedicated father, brother, son, and friend. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joshua and Karmon, sister Bertha, and grandparents Sam and Bertha Lee Yates. He is survived by his son JaWuan, ex-wife Synthia Berry, sisters Felicia and Raquel, and brother Tracey, nephews Maxie and Tristan Brown and uncles Letroy (Lola) Mays of Gary IN, Alzie (Arlene) Yates, Sammie Yates, Will (Ilene) Yates, and Joe Yates of Ackerman, MS; aunts Geneva Vines of Memphis, TN and Patricia (Clyde) Davis, of Ackerman MS. also his special mom Eunice Dunbar, his very loving friend Gwen Broadnax, good friend Percy Harper and a host of cousins and friends. Memorial Service is Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11 a.m., St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10th & Taft, Rev. Delwyn Campbell officiating.
Published in the Post Tribune on July 10, 2019