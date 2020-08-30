1/1
Josephine Dillon Comer
1933 - 2020
Josephine Dillon Redmon Comer passed away and went on peacefully to her eternal resting place, at Methodist Southlake Hospital, Merrillville, IN. She was born July 19, 1933. She graduated from Roosevelt High School Class of 1953. Josephine worked at Montgomery Wards I Chicago, IL and re tired from US Steel. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mary Dillon; brother, John Dillon; husbands, Robert Redmon and Alfred W. Comer; grandson, Johnnie B. Wilson; daughters, Sheila M., Sandra L. and Barbara Ann Redmon. Josephine lease to cherish her memories, daughter, Teresa Washington; son, Robert Redmon, Jr. She also leaves to cherish her grandchildren, great grandchildren and her great great grandchildren, numerous of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 2, 2020 12:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m. at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant Street, Gary, IN 46408. Due to COVID-19 pandemic there will be a Private Funeral Services for The Family ONLY. .www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com



Published in Post-Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
