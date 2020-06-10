Nate and Ronnie,
Josephine Odessa Shaw, age 83, gained her angel wings on June 2, 2020. Born on July 3, 1936, she was the oldest of five children born to Curtis and Mabel Davis. She graduated from Gary Roosevelt High School with honors in 1954, and attended Hampton Institute, graduating in 1958, majoring in Mathematics with a minor in Physics. In addition, Mrs. Shaw earned a Masters Degree in Mathematics from Indiana University Northwest. She was a devoted Mathematics Instructor, with a career that started in Brooklyn, New York and ended in Gary, Indiana, spanning 37 years. Mrs. Shaw retired from the Gary Community School Corporation in 2001. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Venita Davis and Barbara Hall; brother Curtis B. Davis; Granddaughter, Rone' Rochelle Royal-Shaw; and niece April Hall. She is survived by her devoted and loving sons, Nathaniel Shaw, Jr. and Ronald Curtis Shaw; sister, Janis Taylor; cousin and daughter of her heart, Lisa M. Davis; nieces Alicia McLaughlin, Barbara D. Hall-Edmondson (James); Melissa Mitchell (Kevin), Sherry Shaw, Kecia Shaw and Larona Carter; nephews Francis Taylor, Gary Shaw, and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 12:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home, located at 4209 Grant Street, Gary, Indiana 46408. A livestream celebration of life will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020, from 9:00 A.M. – 10:00 A.M. at Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home. Immediately following, a graveside service will be held at Calumet Park Cemetery, located at 2305 W. 73rd Avenue, in Merrillville, Indiana 46410. To access the livestream celebration, go to: www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 10, 2020.