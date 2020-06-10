Josephine Odessa Shaw
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josephine Odessa Shaw, age 83, gained her angel wings on June 2, 2020. Born on July 3, 1936, she was the oldest of five children born to Curtis and Mabel Davis. She graduated from Gary Roosevelt High School with honors in 1954, and attended Hampton Institute, graduating in 1958, majoring in Mathematics with a minor in Physics. In addition, Mrs. Shaw earned a Masters Degree in Mathematics from Indiana University Northwest. She was a devoted Mathematics Instructor, with a career that started in Brooklyn, New York and ended in Gary, Indiana, spanning 37 years. Mrs. Shaw retired from the Gary Community School Corporation in 2001. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Venita Davis and Barbara Hall; brother Curtis B. Davis; Granddaughter, Rone' Rochelle Royal-Shaw; and niece April Hall. She is survived by her devoted and loving sons, Nathaniel Shaw, Jr. and Ronald Curtis Shaw; sister, Janis Taylor; cousin and daughter of her heart, Lisa M. Davis; nieces Alicia McLaughlin, Barbara D. Hall-Edmondson (James); Melissa Mitchell (Kevin), Sherry Shaw, Kecia Shaw and Larona Carter; nephews Francis Taylor, Gary Shaw, and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 12:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home, located at 4209 Grant Street, Gary, Indiana 46408. A livestream celebration of life will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020, from 9:00 A.M. – 10:00 A.M. at Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home. Immediately following, a graveside service will be held at Calumet Park Cemetery, located at 2305 W. 73rd Avenue, in Merrillville, Indiana 46410. To access the livestream celebration, go to: www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Celebration of Life
09:00 - 10:00 AM
www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Graveside service
Calumet Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 9, 2020
Nate and Ronnie,
May The Holy Spirit provide you with continuous comfort and peace.
Hold on to those fond and everlasting memories.
Rosa L. Askew
Friend
June 9, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Michael Bullock
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved