Joyce Ann Childress was born January 24, 1943 to the late Lorenzo Childress and Lulu Williams in Gary, Indiana. The Lord called her home Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Joyce attended Gary Public Schools and graduated from Gary Roosevelt High School, Class of 1961. She started her lifelong career at the Indiana Department of Corrections, where she worked for 45+ years.
She is preceded in death by her parents; maternal and paternal grandparents; her husband, James Preston McGregory; and her one and only sister, Pamela Childress Clark.
Joyce leaves to cherish her memory five daughters, Rhonda (Jerry) Mitchell, Adrian Turner, Latonya Renee Holliday, Cheryl Watkins and Rita Gordon; one son, Gerald McGregory; two granddaughters, Erica (Kevin) Brown and Jasmyn Anderson; four grandsons, Anthony Rivera, Kevin Rivera, Raum Sandovol and Leon Grimes Jr; two great-grandsons, Demetrius Smoote and Kevin Brown; three great-granddaughters, Destiny Brown, Jasmine Brown and Aaliyah Sandovol; three great-great grandsons, Owen Smoote, Zachariah Smoote and Ezekiel Smoote; two very loving and devoted nephews, Charles Clark Sr. and James (Yvette) Clark; one loving and dedicated niece, RoyAnn Clark; MANY MANY loving first cousins, other cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation Thursday, April 16, 2020 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Smith Bizzell & Warner Chapel, 4209 Grant Street. Funeral services Friday, April 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Chapel.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 14, 2020