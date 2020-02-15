|
Joyce Ann Clark, of Oakland, California, passed away January 29, 2020. Graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1972. She worked at Safeway Corporation. She leaves to cherish her memories husband Dennis; daughter Sonya; two sons Kevin (Adija), and Dwan; seven grandchildren; sisters Phyllis (Mark) and Tracey. Brothers Albert (Kim), Michael, and Nelson (Wyiana); host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Sunday, February 16, 2020 4:00pm-7:00pm at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W.15th Avenue Gary, IN. Funeral Services Monday, February 17, 2020 11:00am at the Cathedral of Praise C.O.G.I.C. 3941 E.13th Avenue, Gary, IN. Burial Evergreen Memorial Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 15, 2020