Joyce Ann Dooley of Valparaiso, IN age 75, passed away in Portage, Indiana on 17 Feb 2020 peacefully, with her family by her side. She enjoyed camping, fishing, cooking and spending time with her family and friends.
Joyce was born 01 Nov 1944 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Robert Glenn Spence and Dorothy Elizabeth Spence (nee Coffman), both who preceded her in death. Her husband, James D. Dooley, also preceded her in death in 2004.
She is survived by son Larry D. Hakes Jr. (Susan) of Portage, IN, son Jay D. Dooley (Misty) of Dunnellon, FL, Grandchildren: Danielle and Austin Hakes of Portage, IN, Katelyn Truninger (Zack) of Rockland, IL, Jaycob Deal (Christy) of Litchfield, IL, and Stormy Wright of Dunnellon, FL, Sister-in-law Peggy Spence of Cincinnati, OH, Frank Cotton of Glasgow, KY, and many nephews, nieces and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Brothers: James, Eugene (Janet) and Ronald Spence. Sisters: Carolyn (James) Bitter, Sharron (Arthur) Scheurmann, and Gail Cotton.
Per Joyce's request, there will be no services. She will be buried in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery at Bloomfield, of Bloomfield, Missouri.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 21, 2020