Joyce Brown, 67, of Portage, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 with family present in the sun room that she designed and built.



She was born January 21, 1952, in Valparaiso, Indiana, to Burton Henry and Gene J. (Sanfillippo) Blood.



Joyce worked as a meat wrapper, teacher's aide, bus driver and carpenter. She provided 24/7 care to others when needed. Joyce enjoyed family and social gatherings, skiing, zip-lining, road trips and one parachute jump.



On January 13, 1975, in Portage, Indiana, she married the love of her life, Ronald L. Brown, who survives.



Also surviving are her two sons, Timothee and Karl Brown; daughter-in-law, Masako Brown; sister, Joanne Ziese; sisters-in-law, Ann Evans and Sharon Blood; nieces, Melissa Culbertson, Tammy Wooldridge and Terri Campbell; nephew, James Loane; and granddaughter, Temitope Ayangade.



Preceded her in death were her mother, Gene Diener; her father, Wes Diener; sister, Jeanne Shivley; brothers, Kenneth and Keith Blood; and nephew, Wesley Loane.



Cremation will take place. Per her request there will be no service. Burial will take place at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. Sunset Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements.



Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 6, 2019