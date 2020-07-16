Joyce Hunt was born January 4, 1955 in Gary, Indiana to the late Thomas Sr. and Estella Hunt. She transitioned into peace on July 8, 2020 at the age of 65.She attended Roosevelt High School most of her high school career, but graduated from Emerson High School in 1973. She accepted Christ at an early age under the leadership of the late Reverend W. H. Thomas and was baptized at Trinity Missionary Baptist Church. Joyce was previously employed at Urban League, Gary, IN., Genesis Convention Center, Gary, IN., Gary Neighborhood Services, Gary, IN, and lastly employed at the 411 Gary local newspaper, Gary, IN.Joyce had such contagious spirit and zeal for life. Such a vibrant and outgoing woman, she was best known for her strategic creativity her passion for working with children, and her love for extraordinary art, antiques, and fashionJoyce was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She will greatly be missed by friends and family.She was preceded in death by her father and mother Thomas Sr. and Estella Hunt and her brother Robert V. Hunt. She leaves to cherish her memory, three sons, Melvin Hunt, Sr. of Atlanta, GA; Alfred Martin of Gary, IN and Michael Nickson of Las Vegas, NV; two grandchildren, Kristian Hunt and Melvin Hunt, Jr both of Atlanta, GA; four sisters, Sonya Hunt-Charles of Gladstone, MO, Mona (Doug) Morgan of Nashville, TN; Angie (Clinton) Peterson of Dolomite, AL and Rosie Padgett of Nashville, TN.Seven brothers, Thomas (Judy) Hunt, Jr. of Gary, IN; Matthew (Veronica) Hunt of Powder Springs, GA; John (Dawn) Hunt of Indianapolis, IN; Aaron Hunt of Kansas City, MO; Joseph (Cathy) Hunt of Dallas, TX; Gaylord Hunt of Atlanta, GA and Leonard Hunt of Tempe, AZ and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.