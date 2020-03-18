|
Joyce Lynn Gatewood-Harrell passed away on March 5, 2020 at home at the age of 64. She was a graduate of West Side High School class of 1974. A former member of Peter's Rock, Jerusalem Baptist Church and Family Christian Center. Passed employee of C.N. A. Insurance Company. Preceded in death by brother Dale Flowers. Joyce leaves to cherish her memories husband Wayne; parents Larry and Mary Gatewood; two sisters Sandra (Joseph) Smith and Lisa Gatewood; four brothers; Steven (Juanita); Kenneth (Lorene); Eric and Lamont and a host of nieces , nephews cousins other relatives and friends. Visitation , Saturday March 21, 2020 from 9:00a.m. -11:00a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. all services at New Bethel M.B. Church 2325 West 21st Avenue . Pastor Obie C. Lyons officiatiing . Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 18, 2020