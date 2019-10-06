Home

Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
421 W. 5th Avenue
Gary, IN 46402
(219) 888-9933
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
421 W. 5th Avenue
Gary, IN 46402
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
421 W. 5th Avenue
Gary, IN 46402
Juanetta Williams Obituary
Juanetta Williams was born May 4, 1945 in Milan, Tennessee to the proud parents Addie Bell and Claude Williams. She graduated from Froebel High School in 1964. She retired from Marzet Day Care in 1999. She leaves to cherish her loving daughters Travanda and Mohogany Mead; one son Donald Mead; one grandson Calvin-Charles Mead; three sisters Thelma Fields, Cealo (Cecil) Whitfield, Beverly (Eddie) Epps; one brother Willie (Alice) Williams; deceased sister Retha Williams; one deceased brother James Edward Williams. Juanetta had a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends to cherish her legacy and the memories of a life well lived. Visitation and Funeral will be Tuesday October 8, 2019 at Manuel Memorial Funeral Home 421 West 5th Ave Gary, IN. Visitation 9:00am - 11:00am Funeral Service 11:00am.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019
