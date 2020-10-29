Juanita Carter, 83 years of age, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at St. Franciscan Hospital in Dyer, Indiana after a lingering illness. Juanita was born April 4, 1937 in Charleston, Missouri to the late Climmie and Cora B. (Bryant) Carter. She retired from U.S. Steel Corporation in Gary, Indiana after 30 years of service. She enjoyed traveling and fishing. She was preceded in death by her parents; her two sisters, Rosemary and Mary; six brothers, Edward, Herman, Willie, Elijah, Ananias, and Clemmie Carter Jr. She is survived by her five children: Mark, Jonas, Damontrel, Troy and Cora Carter, and ten grandchildren; her siblings: two sisters, Vessie Blevins and Martha Austin, one brother, Chorice Carter; and many other family and friends. All Services Friday, October 30, 2020 Wake 9:30 a.m. Funeral 11:00a.m. Visitation at Powell and Coleman Funeral Home 3200 West 15th Avenue, Gary, Indiana. Burial Oak Hill Cemetery.





