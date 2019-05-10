Juanita Frances Hamilton, age 87, of Hobart, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born on June 1, 1931 in Kennan, Wisconsin to the late Erwin and Frances (nee Winter) Tiegs. On January 10, 1953, she married the love of her life, Arthur Hamilton in Gary, Indiana. Juanita was a member of First United Methodist Church in Hobart and proudly served her country in the United States Marines. She retired as a self-employed Tax Preparer and was Secretary to the Superintendent of Hobart School System. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.She is survived by her loving husband of 66 yrs., Arthur Hamilton; son, Kent (Fran) Hamilton; two daughters, Cindi (Tim) Otto and Lyn Alice Hamilton; brother, Donald (Darlene) Tiegs; sister, Judy (Jay) Johnson; seven grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren and other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Bradley David Hamilton, her parents and brother, Robert Tiegs.In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Hobart Food Pantry, 200 South Hobart Road, Hobart, Indiana 46342. A funeral service for Juanita will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Rees Funeral Home, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart, Indiana 46342. Burial at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Hobart. Visitation will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 10:00 am until the time of service also at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel. (219)-942-2109 or online condolences at www.reesfuneralhomes.com Published in the Post Tribune on May 10, 2019