|
|
Juanita Heizer - McClendon age 90 formerly of Indianapolis & Gary, Indiana
passed away peacefully September 16th, 2019 in Milwaukee, WI.
She is survived by four sons Reginald, Lawrence, Roscoe, Antoine
and three daughters, Rita, Gloria and Yuwana. All Services Friday September 27,2019 Wake 9:30 AM Funeral 1:00 PM at Christian Valley M.B. Church 1910 Adams St. Gary,In 46407.
In Lieu of Cards please send to Gloria McClendon 5721 W Capital Dr Apt 2 Milwaukee, WI 53216. Professional Services Rendered by Powell Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 25, 2019