Juanita Satisfield Dinwiddie, age 89 passed away on Monday October 28, 2019. She was born December 12, 1929 in Chicago Illinois to the late Charles and Myrtle Lucas Satisfield. Juanita was a proud cheerleader and graduate of Roosevelt High School, class of 1948. She worked as a supervisor at Ball Glass, where she retired after many years of services. She is preceded in death by parents; husband, John L. Dinwiddie; grandson, Rodney C. Dinwiddie Jr. and brother, Charles E. Satisfield. Juanita leaves to cherish her fond memories children: Sybil L. Dinwiddie, Rodney C. Dinwiddie Sr. and Byron L. (Brenda) Dinwiddie; three granddaughters; one grandson; ten great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation: Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 West 11th Avenue. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019