Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Dinwiddie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita Sarisfield Dinwiddie


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Juanita Sarisfield Dinwiddie Obituary
Juanita Satisfield Dinwiddie, age 89 passed away on Monday October 28, 2019. She was born December 12, 1929 in Chicago Illinois to the late Charles and Myrtle Lucas Satisfield. Juanita was a proud cheerleader and graduate of Roosevelt High School, class of 1948. She worked as a supervisor at Ball Glass, where she retired after many years of services. She is preceded in death by parents; husband, John L. Dinwiddie; grandson, Rodney C. Dinwiddie Jr. and brother, Charles E. Satisfield. Juanita leaves to cherish her fond memories children: Sybil L. Dinwiddie, Rodney C. Dinwiddie Sr. and Byron L. (Brenda) Dinwiddie; three granddaughters; one grandson; ten great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation: Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 West 11th Avenue. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -