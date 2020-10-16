Juanita V. (Edwards) Blanks born July 16, 1935 in Buckatunna, Mississippi to Stance and Leola Edwards. She married Howard Blanks. She attended Waynesboro Central HS. She attended Sweet Pilgrim MB Church and later Pilgrim Rest MB Church. Juanita is proceeded in death by her parents, Husband, sister Frankie M Hinton, sons Michael Ronnie and Larry Blanks, Dwayne Coops and daughter LaWandra Coops. She leaves to cherish her memories children Howard Blanks, Billy Coops, Cheryl Coops and Michelle Coops- Blanks; 9 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren a host of relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday October 17, 2020 9:00 a.m-11:00 a.m Homegoing Celebration at 11:00 a.m all services at Pilgrim Rest M.B Church 977 Chase Street Gary,In. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart,In. Pastor Charles Adams Jr., officiating. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.





