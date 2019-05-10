Judith Ann Perdue died peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Born and raised in Michigan City, IN, she had a life-long love affair with Lake Michigan, which her grandson dubbed "Judy's Lake". Any day in or near the water was a good day. A teenager in the 50's, she worked on roller skates as a car hop, and danced the nights away with her friends, later attending Augustana Nursing College in Chicago. She loved Frank Sinatra, bled Cubbie blue, was proud to be a nurse, and was a woman of strong faith. She married (and later divorced) a dashing Air Force man, Bill Perdue, and they produced three sons in rapid succession, Douglas, Bradley, and Christopher (Penny), who brought her much joy and laughter even when they drove her to distraction. She deeply loved, and was endlessly proud of her grandchildren Eric (Danielle) Shea, and Scot (Valerie), Justin (Kelle), Abby, Tony, and Rachel Perdue, along with her great-grandchildren, Abby, Adrian, Aiden, Rylee, and Benjamin. Judy, 78, was preceded in death by her loving and funny brother, Dan, his wife Marilyn, their son Andy, and her parents, Clyde and Arlene Lauer. She will be buried next to Clyde and Arlene, not far from "her" lake, in a private ceremony. Visitation and Funeral Services Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 12:00 noon until time of service at 3:00 pm at the Elmwood Funeral Chapel 11300 W. 97th Ln. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John. Private interment Greenwood Cemetery, Michigan City, Indiana. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com Published in the Post Tribune on May 10, 2019