Judy Marie Smith-Spearman was the second born to Richard and Irene Smith on January 17, 1955 in Gary, Indiana. Judy accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Jerusalem Baptist Church under E.B Joiner. She was a member of the Drama Ministry, Choir, Food Pantry Ministry, Red Hats Club, Sunday School Class #4, Monday Night Prayer Band, Summer Feeding Program and was always ready and willing to serve wherever and whenever needed. Judy graduated from West Side High School in Gary, Indiana and attended Dallas Baptist University in Dallas, Texas. Judy worked for the City of Dallas in Dallas, Texas and Westville Correctional Facility in Westville, Indiana. Judy exchanged time for eternity on Monday, July 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father Richard Smith, Jr. Judy leaves to cherish her memory, loving mother, Willie Irene Baker-Smith; sister, Patricia Ann Smith-Harrington of Dallas, Texas; brothers, Richard Allen Barnes of Chicago, Illinois; and Reginald Eugene (Shauna) Smith of Gilbert, Arizona; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Viewing and service will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Jerusalem MB Church 1741 Fillmore Street Gary, Indiana 46407. Viewing beginning at 9:00AM with funeral immediately following at 11:00 with Pastor Isaac Culver officiating. She will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Manuel Memorial Funeral Home 421 W. 5th Avenue Gary, IN.





