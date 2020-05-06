85, passed away May 1, 2020, at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus. She was born February 15, 1935 in Winona, Mississippi, to Earline and Grace Fullilove. She was a faithful member of Pilgrim Rest M. B. Church under the leadership of Rev. Charles Adams Jr. where she served on the Mother's Board until her health declined. Julia is preceded in death by her parents, 1 daughter, 1 son, 3 sisters, 5 brothers, 1 son-in-law; 3 grandsons, special lifetime friend Earl Mason Woody, and beloved dog Chopper aka "Chop Chop". She leaves to cherish her memories loving children Katherine Richardson, Karen Anthony, Sherion Bryant-Rice, Valerie (Jesse Mack), Teresa (Robert Hall), Lisa Mason, 17 grandchildren, 4 brothers and a host of great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends, and her Pilgrim Rest M.B. Church Family. A View and Go Visitation: Thursday, May 7, 2020 from 12:00 noon to 8:00p.m. Funeral Services: Friday, May 8, 2020 at 11:00a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 West 11th Avenue. Rev. Charles Adams Jr., officiating. Interment: Oak Hill Cemetery. View funeral service live on Facebook@ Guy & Allen Funeral Directors Inc. on Friday May 8, 2020 at 11:00a.m.







