Julia Jean (Burman) Hartman
1927 - 2020
93, of Kentland, IN, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Survived by her son, James F. (life partner Noreen Kasparian); daughter-in-law, Teri Hartman; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Marge Pratt. Preceded in death by her husband, Minor "Mike" in 2001; son, Donald E.; parents, Leslie and Helen Burman; brothers, Robert and Arnold; sister, Nancy Hageman; stepmother, Mae Garriott. Jean was born on September 15, 1927 at the Murphy Farm, west of Kentland, to her parents, Leslie and Helen (Rinker) Burman. She graduated from Goodland High School. On July 20, 1946 she married Minor "Mike" in Monticello, IN; they had two sons, Donald and James. They lived most of their life in Lake County, farming 766 acres together. In 1990, they moved to Kentland, IN.

Private Services will be held for Jean with Burial in Orchard Grove Cemetery. Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services, www.sheetsfuneral.com


Published in Post-Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
