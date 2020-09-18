John, Kristen, John, Kerry and Grandsons

You all are the loves of Julie’s heart. We are so very saddened by the loss of this wonderful friend.

So many years she and I shared stories of teaching, laughter and friendship. Then time and distance separated us. She continued to be in my heart all these years. I know if her devotion to The Infant of Prague and I also believe she will be embracing Him for all eternity.

Pete and I are out of town through next week and we are not going to be with you to express our sympathy.

With love

Pete and Jean Kirk

Andy and Erin and their families.

