MOORE, Julius E. "Big Time", age 73 of Dayton, OH, departed this life Thursday, May 2, 2019. He was born October 1, 1945 to the late William "Sonny" Moore and Hazel Taylor in Clarendon, Arkansas. Julius retired from U.S. Steele, following 41 years of service. He was a member of the United Steele Workers Local #1014. He is survived by (2) sons, Julian (Tamala) and Brandon (Regina) Moore; (2) sisters, Geraldine Buffington and Norma Jean Plummer; (5) grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m., SATURDAY, May 11, 2019 at THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, OH, with Freda Wells, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Final disposition: Cremation. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in the Post Tribune on May 9, 2019
