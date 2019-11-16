|
|
June Behnke, age 92, of Hobart, passed away Thursday November 14, 2019, at the Porter County VNA Hospice Center in Valparaiso. June was born July 10, 1927, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Eugene and Olive (Stark) Grotowski. She attended DePaul University in Chicago. She married Martin Behnke on September 13, 1947. They moved to Hobart in 1953. June has been an active and beloved member at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Hobart, serving on numerous committees for the church and school. She was instrumental in helping to establish The Caring Place, a domestic violence abuse shelter, originally located in Hobart. She was the past treasurer of that organization. June was a member of St. Anne Confraternity of Christian Mothers, Daughter of Isabella Circle #359, Madame Currie Circle Lodge #3134, and American Legion Auxiliary #54. June was known for her love of faith, family, and friends, and her passion for bridge, math, and investing. For over 50 years, June and Martin's home was a coveted location for viewing Hobart's Fourth of July parade. Her family will always remember her favorite greeting for her grands and greats was "Love you, love you, love you."
June is survived by her three daughters: Jeanne (Dr. Michael) Mirro of Ft. Wayne, Anita (Dr. Roger) Nix of Fishers, and Donna (Eddie) Smith of Valparaiso; her five sons: Scott (Joanne) Behnke of Pembroke Pines, FL, Mark Behnke of Hobart, Dean Behnke of Owensboro, KY, Paul (Dana) Behnke of Valparaiso, and Robert (Sue) Behnke; twenty grandchildren, Emily (Phil), Katherine (Matt), Megan, Samantha (Brian), Nikki (Scott), Neil (Corinne), Raquel, Brianne, Lindsay, Matthew, Craig (Elaina), Brian, Kyle (Angela), Cameron (Barbara), Martin, Connor, Lauren, Jack, David, and Jeffrey; and ten great grandchildren.
June was preceded in death by her husband Martin and her parents.
Visitation for June will be held from 2-6 pm, Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Rees Funeral Home 600 W. Old Ridge Road, Hobart, Indiana 46342. There will be a 2:30 pm Rosary Service. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am Monday at St Bridget Catholic Church 107 Main Street Hobart, IN. Burial will be in Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville.
In lieu of flowers, June would prefer memorial donations be made to St. Bridget Catholic Church or The Caring Place 607 Bullseye Lake Road Valparaiso, IN 46383. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 16, 2019