Beloved son of La'Shawn Guydon and Gustavo McQuay was born August 24, 1997 in Chicago Illinois. On Sunday May 10, 2020 Ka-Ontay was called to his eternal home. Perceding him in death loving father Gustavo McQuay. He leaves to cherish his loving memories mother La'Shawn Guydon brothers Kameron and Kennedy, his nana Karen Hudson Carter grandparents Juancho and Romona Bonilla, great grandmother Ella Mae Hudson,and a host of loving family and friends. Services are Saturday May 16, 2020 at Prince of Peace COGIC 3946 Georgia St Gary Indiana 46408 visitation 11am-1 followed by his homegoing service. Arrangements by Manuel Parlor of Peace Funeral Home 421 W. 5th Ave Gary Indiana 46403. Due to COVID 19 there is a 25 person limit. There will be a balloon release following for everyone to attend.


Published in Post-Tribune on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Prince of Peace COGIC
MAY
16
Service
01:00 PM
Prince of Peace COGIC
