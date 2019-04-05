|
|
Kaitlynn Nicole Jeffries was born May 21, 2013, at 6:28 AM, 6 lbs, 11 oz, 19 inches, to Leonard Jeffries lll and Unicka Green, in Merrillville, Indiana. Kaitlynn, age 5, attended Nicholson Elementary and was a member of the Boys and Girls Club. Kaitlynn leaves to cherish her memory, five brothers: Leonard Jeffries IV, Kameri Jeffries, Kaleb Jeffries, Gabriel Steele, and Kayden Jeffries. Her Grandparents: Leonard (Jelena) Jeffries II, Maachah (Dejuane) Lee and Victoria Foxx; Great-Grandparents: Herman (Shirley) Robinson, Venita (Harold) Passmore, Leonard (Janet) Jeffries Sr. and Anette Smith; Godfather: Karey Phillips; Godmother: Codi Spencer; Uncles: Kidron (Takesha) Robinson, Quintin Jeffries, Kemuel Jeffries, Malik Jeffries, DeAngelo White, Reginald Thompson, Richard Mobley and Charles Turman; Aunties: Sierra Jeffries, Anesica Moore, Ebony Miller, Tiesha Thomas, Dominique Foxx, and a host of Great Uncles, Aunties, and Cousins. The memorial Service will be held at Israel Christ of Jesus, 7201 West 25th Avenue- Gary, Indiana 46406, Sunday, April 7, at 2 PM.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 5, 2019