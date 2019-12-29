|
age 64, passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 23, 2019. She was born August 19, 1955 to Davis and Helen Irene (Lee) McCarroll in Gary, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen McCarroll, brother-in-law, Greg Stamm and dogs Corky, Tody and Ella. She is survived by her loving husband Joseph of 33 years: their devoted son, Bryan of Washington DC; father Davis McCarroll of Gary, IN; sister Linda Stamm of Edgerton, WI; brother, Fred (Pat) McCarroll of Indianapolis, IN; sister Shirley Kindle of South Euclid, OH; special nephews and nieces, Matthew, Giles, Darshan, Dorian, Tiamaat and a host of relatives and friends; special thanks to her Hospice of the Calumet Area (600 Superior Drive, Munster, IN) team: Carla, Lisa S., JD, Cathy, Michelle and Vicky. Karen also appreciated the services and support from the Cancer Resource Centre (926 Ridge Road, Munster, IN). Visitation is Monday December 30, 2019 from 9:00a.m.-11:00a.m. at St. Timothy Community Church 1600 W. 25th Avenue Gary, IN. Funeral services will follow at the church at 11:00a.m. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park 3815 W. 39th Avenue. In lieu of flowers, Karen would want us all to "pay it forward" through acts of kindness, service or donations to a .
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019