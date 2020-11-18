1/2
Karen P. Quade
1942 - 2020
Karen P. Quade, age 78, of Portage, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at VNA Hospice in Valparaiso. She was born in Gary, Indiana on March 17,1942 to the late Charles L. and Elizabeth (nee Durham) Quade. Karen was a member of Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church in Portage. She was a member of American Association of Critical Care Nurses. She earned a bachelor's degree in Philosophy from Indiana University Northwestern and a master's degree in Psychology from Notre Dame University. She was a retired Registered Nurse and worked many years for Mercy Hospital and Porter Memorial. She loved and enjoyed raising her four toy Manchester's.

Karen is survived by her sister, Kathleen Quade of Paris, Arkansas and her niece, Patricia (Jay) Matheny of Valparaiso.

She was preceded in death by her loving parents and sister, Kristine M. Quade.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Karen's memory to VNA Foundation 501 Marquette Street, Valparaiso, Indiana 46383.

Porter County Covid 19 restrictions the visitation will be limited to 25 people at one time.

Visitation will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 9:00 a.m.- 10:30 a.m. at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave, Portage, Indiana, with 10:30 prayers then processing to Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church, 2949 Willowcreek Road, Portage, Indiana for a 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial with Rev. Kevin McCarthy officiating. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Portage. For more information, please call 219-762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Post-Tribune on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
NOV
19
Prayer Service
10:30 AM
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
NOV
19
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
5341 Central Ave.
Portage, IN 46368
(219) 762-3013
