Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Unity Baptist Church
2019 Connecticut St.
Gary, IN
View Map
Karl M. Bogard Obituary
Karl M. Bogard age 55, passed away peacefully February 9, 2019. A lifelong resident of Gary, IN and graduate of Roosevelt High School. He attended Ivy Tech College for Culinary Arts. Karl loved cooking, playing cards and shooting pool. Karl was preceded in death by his parents James Sr. and Doris Bogard, grandparents Clabe & Pearlie Thompson, 2 brothers Dermont Bogard and Clabe Thompson, sister Darlene Bogard and aunt Evelyn Wiggins. Karl leaves to cherish wonderful memories brothers James Bogard Jr. of Texanna, Texas, Paul (Sheila) Bogard, Darrell (Beverly ) Bogard, Johnnie Bogard, Terrance Bogard all of Gary, IN, Derrick Cole Sr. of Dallas, TX; Sister Carol Banister of Munster, IN. Very special friend Carrie Royster; Aunt Bernice Thompson. Life time friend Stephen Pickett Extended families the Roysters, and Picketts and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Sunday February 17, 2019 from 12 to 8:00 p.m. Family hours 6 to 8:00 p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Funeral service Monday, February 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Unity Baptist Church, 2019 Connecticut St. Gary, IN. Rev. Jerry Protho, Pastor. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 17, 2019
