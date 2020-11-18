Karla L. Eastland age 53 passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Karla Graduated from Roosevelt High School class of 1985. She earned her Bachelor's Degree from Indiana University Bloomington, Indiana. Karla was employed by the Gary Housing Authority for many years prior to retirement due to her illness. Preceded in death by her parents Donald L. Banks and LaVergne H. Cole. She leaves to cherish her memories loving son and daughter Kaleb Eastland and Kayla Eastland both of Gary, Indiana and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visitation Friday, November 20, 2020 from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Pastor Anthony Owens Sr. officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.