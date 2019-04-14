|
Rev. Kary Denson, Sr. age 92 of East Chicago passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 at home. Survivors: 2 daughters, Lillie (Harris) Brown and LaVerne (Roy Jr) Smith; 2 special grandsons, Robert Pernell (Wanda) Sims and Joachim Smith; 2 special granddaughters, Lisa Renee (Rev. Willie) Johnson and Erika (Rev. Jamal) Watkins; 5 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; 1 nephew, Willie Lee Williams; 3 nieces, Annie Bell Outlaw, Birdia Mae Morris and Annie Lou Lawson and a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by wife, Jessie Mae Denson; sons, Alexander Denson and Kary Denson, Jr; daughter, Kattie Mae Denson; granddaughter, Melody Ann Scott. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, April 16, 2019 11am at New Hope Baptist Church 1117 Merrill Street, Hammond. Rev. Herman Polk, officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart. Visitation will be held Monday, April 15, 2019 at New Mission of Jesus Christ Church 3924 Kennedy Avenue East Chicago from 6 to 8pm. Rev. Denson was retired from Inland Steel; Founder/ Pastor Emeritus of The Mission of Jesus Christ N.D. Church, Inc. and founder of the Traveling Kings Quartet. Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Denson family during their time of loss.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019