1/1
Kassandra Ann Weaver
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kassandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kasandra Ann Weaver, 65, of Gary, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Kasandra graduated from Gary Roosevelt High School Class of 1973. Ms. Weaver, as she was best known, dedicated over 20 years to the Gary Community School Corporation and 5 years to the Milwaukee Public School Systems. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Hudson, Sr. and Geraldine Hudson, two brothers John Hudson Jr and James Hudson, Sr. She is survivored by her three daughters, Kamilah (Philip), Tiffany (Marvin), Kyla (Andre); Grandchildren, Darrell Jr, Lionel Jr, Kaja, Kenyon, Tatum, Andre Jr, Kaleb, Diana, Amir; Brothers, Joseph (Yolanda) Hudson, Darryl Hudson; Sisters, Johnetta Hudson, Deborah Wade, Belinda Hardin, Elayne Johnson, and Teresa (Robert) Hudson, and a hosts of family members and friends. Visitation Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. with Funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Service
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
July 22, 2020
Rest in Peace Kassandra
Bernice Hemphill Velt 73
July 22, 2020
Such a sad notice to hear the passing of my childhood friend, Kasandra. We grew up together on Fillmore street in Gary, and we all on the block and the next blocks over were soooooooooo close as kids, just like family. Going to miss such a lovely and wonderful friend. May the family cherish the memories of her and celebrate her life, not her passing. Love always, Rokie & Gretchen Moore
Roosevelt Moore
Neighbor
July 22, 2020
Earth has no sorrow... Peace and Blessings to my friends on the passing of their mom. I know it isn’t an easy task, but is a transition in life that we all must take. I will always remember “Ms Weaver” as a substitute teacher at Spaulding! Rest well
Chrissy B
Student
July 22, 2020
Comfort Planter
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
denise tharp
July 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Quiana Johnson
Friend
July 22, 2020
Kassan was always a kind, sweet, soft spoken, gentle woman. They last time I saw you, we sat and talked
for exceptionally long time. I will forever cherish those moments in my heart. You are the true definition of an angel.
To my Hudson family you have my deepest condolences and I pray that God gives you much peace.
LaTanya Dixon-Montgomery
Family
July 22, 2020
My condolences to Kasandra family RIP dear class mate
Debra (Smith) Turner
Classmate
July 22, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Shara Davis
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved