Kasandra Ann Weaver, 65, of Gary, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Kasandra graduated from Gary Roosevelt High School Class of 1973. Ms. Weaver, as she was best known, dedicated over 20 years to the Gary Community School Corporation and 5 years to the Milwaukee Public School Systems. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Hudson, Sr. and Geraldine Hudson, two brothers John Hudson Jr and James Hudson, Sr. She is survivored by her three daughters, Kamilah (Philip), Tiffany (Marvin), Kyla (Andre); Grandchildren, Darrell Jr, Lionel Jr, Kaja, Kenyon, Tatum, Andre Jr, Kaleb, Diana, Amir; Brothers, Joseph (Yolanda) Hudson, Darryl Hudson; Sisters, Johnetta Hudson, Deborah Wade, Belinda Hardin, Elayne Johnson, and Teresa (Robert) Hudson, and a hosts of family members and friends. Visitation Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. with Funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.