Katherine Pitts, age 90, of Gary, Indiana, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother was called home February 24 ,2020 after she lived a long and phenomenal life. Katherine is preceded in death by her husband; Jerimiah Pitts, her mother; Minnie Ware, Father; Devotee Ware, sister; Margie Haywood, brothers; Joseph Ware, Walter Ware, son; Cordell Pitts. Katherine was born September 23, 1929 to Devotee and Minnie Ware in Wetumpka, Alabama. There she graduated high school. She then met and married Jerimiah Pitts July 11, 1950 in Gary, Indiana. For many years she belonged to Tabernacle Baptist Church in East Chicago, and Clark Road Missionary Baptist church in Gary, Indiana. Katherine was employed at Wildwood Manor Nursing home, where she retired after over 20 years of service. Some of Katherine's hobbies included, gardening, sewing, puzzle books, ceramics, and truly a woman who loved her family. She leaves to cherish her beautiful legacy; her amazing children; Lorenzo Pitts (Zinna), Jerry A. Pitts, Cynthia A. Ware (Daymond) 17 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends. All Services Saturday March 7, 2020. Wake 9:30a.m. Funeral 11:00a.m. at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave Gary, IN. Burial Fern Oak Cemetery Griffith, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 4, 2020